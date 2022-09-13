Scouts head 'Back to the Future' with open air cinema

Royston’s first Open Air Cinema, sponsored by local businesses Ensum Brown and Sartorius, caused a flurry of activity on Saturday, September 3 on Therfield Heath.

Two DeLorean cars - one remodelled to resemble that iconic DeLorean be-longing to Emmett “Doc” Brown and containing some original components from that same car - rolled up along with a huge, inflatable 30’ wide projector screen, to set the stage for this fun-filled, fun-raising event.

The event is raising funds for the 12 young people and leaders from Royston District Scouts attending the World Scout Jamboree in Korea 2023. These outstanding young people, along with their families, did the hard work of arranging and setting up the event.

After consultation with the Conservators of Therfield Heath, 500 locals, some clad in 50s fashion, hauling chairs, blankets and festival wagons, streamed into the carefully marked out area.

Popcorn was served in traditional candy-cane boxes and a variety of sweets were bought and cheerfully consumed. The Heath Café Bar provided refreshments and takeaway food. After the fun was over the area was carefully litter-picked by torchlight.

The quality of the presentation was surprisingly good. The film projection was flawless and the sound quality from the Silent Disco headsets was excellent, part of this unique experience being that no one can hear you crunch popcorn!

As the audience was queueing to leave, District Cllr Carol Stanier, who attended with her family, said: “It was amazing to have an event like this in Royston.

"My family and I had a wonderful time; my kids loved the DeLoreans as well as the sweets counter and humour in the film.

"Great organisation, great entertainment and great weather all made for one of the best nights out we've had this year!”

Laurence Brett, a Scout parent who worked tirelessly to bring the event to fruition, said: “Having seen the level of support, enthusiasm and enjoyment of the Royston community we’ll be back in 2023 and hope to make this a regular feature.”

Larry Eeles, one of the Scout leaders attending the 2023 Jamboree, added: "We were overwhelmed with the support that Royston showed for us, and so pleased that it went well and people enjoyed themselves.

"The feedback so far says that people would like to do it again, and so would we! We are already planning the next film and if you thought this was good, wait and see what we have in store for next time!”

The event yielded a significant sum towards the World Scout Jamboree fundraising.

If you were not able to attend but would like to support the Royston District Scouts please go to https://gofund.me/defced7b