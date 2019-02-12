Advanced search

Royston 14-year-old still missing a week after appeal launched

PUBLISHED: 16:16 22 February 2019

Have you seen Aaliyah Ahmed who has gone missing from Royston? Picture: Herts police

Have you seen Aaliyah Ahmed who has gone missing from Royston? Picture: Herts police

Archant

A week on from a missing appeal being launched, police have confirmed that Royston teenager Aaliyah Ahmed has still not been found.

Aaliyah Ahmed was last seen at 11am on Thursday last week at her home address in Tennyson Court, police launched the missing appeal the following day.

She is described as mixed race and 5ft 10in tall with long dark hair – she was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan Ugg-style boots and a thin black bomber jacket. Police have said she may be carrying a black handbag.

Aaliyah has known links to the Clapton, Lower Clapton, Walthamstow, Tottenham and Stamford Hill areas of London.

If you have seen her since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Herts police on 101.

If you believe you are with Aaliyah now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

