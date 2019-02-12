Advanced search

Have you seen missing 14-year-old girl from Royston?

PUBLISHED: 17:10 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 15 February 2019

Have you seen Aaliyah Ahmed who has gone missing from Royston? Picture: Herts police

A 14-year-old girl has gone missing from Royston, with police launching an appeal for the public’s help in finding her.

Aaliyah Ahmed was last seen at 11am yesterday at her home address in Tennyson Court.

She is described as mixed race and 5ft 10in tall with long dark hair – she was last seen wearing blue jeans, tan Ugg-style boots and a thin black bomber-style jacket. Police have said she may be carrying a black handbag.

Aaliyah has known links to the Clapton, Lower Clapton, Walthamstow, Tottenham and Stamford Hill areas of London.

If you have seen her since she was reported missing or have information about where she has been, call Herts police on 101.

If you believe you are with Aaliyah now or have seen her in the last few moments, call 999 immediately.

