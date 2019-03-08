Advanced search

Royston woman who had surgery on cancerous jaw speaks at Willow 10k event - then wins a trophy

PUBLISHED: 16:36 09 October 2019

Lizzie Erian with Bob Wilson after the 2019 Willow 10K run at Hatfield House. Picture: DANNY LOO

Lizzie Erian with Bob Wilson after the 2019 Willow 10K run at Hatfield House. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Royston's Lizzie Erian shared her story at the Willow 10k on Sunday about her own Willow Special Day following a diagnosis with oral cancer - and then picked up a trophy as the second female finisher in the fundraiser's 5k race.

Lizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WillowLizzie Erian from Royston having a Special Day with the Willow foundation in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Willow

More than 600 runners and walkers took part in the annual event, held at Hatfield House to raise funds for Herts-based charity Willow.

Lizzie, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 oral cancer in January 2018 aged just 30, had to have surgery to remove half her upper jaw.

At the time she was told she may not be able to speak properly again, but made a fantastic recovery and spoke articulately to the 10K participants before the race.

Second placed female 5K runner Lizzie Erian with her Willow trophy at Hatfield House. Picture: DANNY LOOSecond placed female 5K runner Lizzie Erian with her Willow trophy at Hatfield House. Picture: DANNY LOO

She explained how the anticipation of her Special Day kept her motivated during treatment, and described the day itself as a "light at the end of a long dark tunnel".

Since 2009, the Willow 10K has raised more than £385,000, with the total for this year still to be confirmed.

