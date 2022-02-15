News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Rotary Club announces young photographer competition winners

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:37 AM February 15, 2022
Joel Baker's winning entry 'Seascape' in Royston Rotary Club's young photographer competition

Joel Baker's winning entry 'Seascape' in Royston Rotary Club's young photographer competition - Credit: Joel Baker

The Rotary Club of Royston has announced the winners of its young photographer competition, which was on the theme of 'colours of nature'.

Eight-year-old Joel Baker won in the junior category for his photo of the 'sands of sound' in Shetland.

The judges commented that it was a "wonderful seascape, technically very good, and a wonderful composition".

The winner in the intermediate category was 12-year-old Olivia Frost for her picture of an avocet. The judges said the photo had "a wonderful texture which gave a sense of movement to the background".

Olivia Frost's winning avocet picture in Royston Rotary Club's young photographer competition

Olivia Frost's winning avocet picture in Royston Rotary Club's young photographer competition - Credit: Olivia Frost

Graeme Dargie, the club's chair of youth activities, said: "I should like to thank all the young people who took part, as well as the judges - Keith Truman and Peter North, from Melbourn Photographic Club, and Royston Rotary's own Ray Munden.

"My thanks to Royston Photographic Club, which has offered to provide a coaching session to our young photographers."

