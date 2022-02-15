Rotary Club announces young photographer competition winners

The Rotary Club of Royston has announced the winners of its young photographer competition, which was on the theme of 'colours of nature'.

Eight-year-old Joel Baker won in the junior category for his photo of the 'sands of sound' in Shetland.

The judges commented that it was a "wonderful seascape, technically very good, and a wonderful composition".

The winner in the intermediate category was 12-year-old Olivia Frost for her picture of an avocet. The judges said the photo had "a wonderful texture which gave a sense of movement to the background".

Olivia Frost's winning avocet picture in Royston Rotary Club's young photographer competition - Credit: Olivia Frost

Graeme Dargie, the club's chair of youth activities, said: "I should like to thank all the young people who took part, as well as the judges - Keith Truman and Peter North, from Melbourn Photographic Club, and Royston Rotary's own Ray Munden.

"My thanks to Royston Photographic Club, which has offered to provide a coaching session to our young photographers."