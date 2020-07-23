Advanced search

Royston virtual balloon race draws nearer

PUBLISHED: 12:04 23 July 2020

Balloons are now on sale for Royston Rotary Club's virtual balloon race. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Balloons are now on sale for Royston Rotary Club's virtual balloon race. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Archant

The Rotary Club of Royston’s virtual balloon race is approaching, giving residents a chance to safely compete without harming themselves or the environment.

The race will take place on Monday, September 14, and all proceeds will go to charity – with balloons now on sale online.

Rotarian Tony Briar, from Bassingbourn, explained: “First, you buy your virtual balloon (as few or as many as you like) from the club at £3 each. You get to choose the shape, colour and helium content.

“Then it will be launched to race for seven days against, hopefully, thousands of others from around 20 fund-raising causes.

“It will respond just like a ‘real’ balloon to wind, temperature and weather and you can track its progress on Google Earth. Those balloons which travel the furthest in a week will be judged the winners.

“The first prize is £500, the second an Apple iPad and there are lots of lesser prizes, each winning a £10 book token.

“And if the Royston club manages to sell more than 500 balloons, then the one from our area that goes the furthest will get an extra £50.

You may also want to watch:

“We think the event will particularly appeal to youngsters and we are appealing to mums and dads to support us.”

Funds raised will go to Home-Start Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs, which has been supporting local families since 1983 – working alongside parents who are experiencing tough times.

Families experiencing issues such as post-natal depression, isolation, physical health problems and bereavement receive support from volunteer family mentors.

The charity is particularly in need of help at the moment as families struggle to cope during the coronavirus pandemic.

The idea of the virtual balloon race came about when Royston Rotary Club’s annual kite festival was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Balloons are now on sale and you can find out more and buy them via the Royston Rotary Club website at www.roystonrotary.com/balloonrace.htm.

You can also purchase activation codes on behalf of family and friends so that they can join in the fun.

Tony added: “Go on, have a go! Social distancing needn’t take the fun out of fundraising!”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The remarkable life of Royston’s Ken Charles – headteacher, coach and caring community man

Royston headteacher, Rotarian and basketball coach Ken Charles has passed away aged 87. Picture: Courtesy of Di Charles

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Reed pub campaigners call business ‘a smokescreen’ as pub dispute rumbles on

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

‘Predatory’ Herts police officer jailed after 11-year relationship with vulnerable woman

PC Nicholas Musto was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Volunteer to make Royston’s roads safer

The Royston DriveSafe Team are after volunteers. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

The remarkable life of Royston’s Ken Charles – headteacher, coach and caring community man

Royston headteacher, Rotarian and basketball coach Ken Charles has passed away aged 87. Picture: Courtesy of Di Charles

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Reed pub campaigners call business ‘a smokescreen’ as pub dispute rumbles on

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

‘Predatory’ Herts police officer jailed after 11-year relationship with vulnerable woman

PC Nicholas Musto was sentenced at Peterborough Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Volunteer to make Royston’s roads safer

The Royston DriveSafe Team are after volunteers. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston virtual balloon race draws nearer

Balloons are now on sale for Royston Rotary Club's virtual balloon race. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Hertfordshire launches ‘Play Your Part’ campaign in local bid to beat COVID-19

Hertfordshire has launched its Play Your Part campaign to beat COVID-19. Picture: HCC

Volunteer to make Royston’s roads safer

The Royston DriveSafe Team are after volunteers. Picture: Herts police

‘Single unitary council could save Herts £142m a year,’ says estimates by leader

David Williams, leader of Hertfordshire County Council. Photo: Pete Stevens.

Changes in Thriplow and Heathfield due to Community Governance Review

The village of Thriplow (pictured) will no longer be represented as Thriplow Parish, but instead the Parish of Thriplow and Heathfield.