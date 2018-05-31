Advanced search

Royston Rotary Club to launch virtual balloon race for charity

PUBLISHED: 15:14 08 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:24 08 June 2020

Royston Rotary Club is holding a virtual balloon race to raise money for charity and keep families entertained during lockdown. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Royston Rotary Club is holding a virtual balloon race to raise money for charity and keep families entertained during lockdown. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Archant

Royston’s Rotary Club is launching a virtual balloon race to help people have fun in an eco-friendly way during lockdown.

The project is part of a national event and will take off on September 14, with an aim to keep families entertained and prevent the harm to the environment posed by real balloon races.

Rotarian Tony Briar, from Bassingbourn, said: “First you buy your virtual balloon – as few or as many as you like – from the club at £3 each. You get to choose the shape, colour and helium content.

“Then it will be launched to race for seven days against, hopefully, thousands of others from around 20 fundraising causes.

“It will respond just like a real balloon to wind, temperature and weather and you can track its progress on Google Earth. Those balloons which travel the furthest in a week will be judged the winners.

“The first prize is £500, the second an Apple iPad, and there are lots of lesser prizes. And if the Royston club manages to sell more than 500 balloons, then the one from our area that goes the furthest will get an extra £50.

You may also want to watch:

“We think the event will particularly appeal to youngsters and we are appealing to mums and dads to support us.

“Go on, have a go. Lockdown needn’t take the fun out of fundraising!”

The balloon race follows the cancellation of the Rotary Club’s annual kite festival due to coronavirus.

Funds raised from the virtual race will go towards the Royston club’s nominated charity Home-Start (Royston, Buntingford and South Cambs). Home-Start has been supporting families sine 1983, working to support those with young children through challenging times.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the charity has been forced to cease all face-to-face home visiting and family support group activities, but is continuing to support families via phone and video link where possible.

Balloons will not be for sale until early July, but you can find out more at the Royston Rotary Club website at www.roystonrotary.com/balloonrace.htm and fill out a form to express an interest in taking part, with no commitment to buy.

To contact Home-Start call 01763 262262 or email admin@hsrsc.org.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Johnson Matthey donates space to make ventilators in coronavirus crisis

Johnson Matthey in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

MP calls on government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives. Picture: Stephen Frost

Save Shepreth Wildlife Park! Visitor attraction’s future at risk due to coronavirus crisis

Shepreth Wildlife Park is at risk of permanent closure having suffered huge financial losses due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Meldreth mum dies three months after family launch fundraising effort

Lysa Kemp with daughter Carys, son Kai and husband Stuart.Picture: Courtesy of Stuart Kemp

Most Read

Johnson Matthey donates space to make ventilators in coronavirus crisis

Johnson Matthey in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

MP calls on government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives

South Cambs MP Anthony Browne is calling on the government to ensure Shepreth Wildlife Park survives. Picture: Stephen Frost

Save Shepreth Wildlife Park! Visitor attraction’s future at risk due to coronavirus crisis

Shepreth Wildlife Park is at risk of permanent closure having suffered huge financial losses due to coronavirus. Picture: Archant

Hitchin and Royston teenagers arrested on suspicion of threats to kill and drug dealing offences

Four teenagers were arrested on Tuesday. Picture: Archant

Meldreth mum dies three months after family launch fundraising effort

Lysa Kemp with daughter Carys, son Kai and husband Stuart.Picture: Courtesy of Stuart Kemp

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston Rotary Club to launch virtual balloon race for charity

Royston Rotary Club is holding a virtual balloon race to raise money for charity and keep families entertained during lockdown. Picture: Royston Rotary Club

Johnson Matthey donates space to make ventilators in coronavirus crisis

Johnson Matthey in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

To Ely he shall go, backed by his combined authority, he commands a large majority, to Ely he shall go!

First floor of thus unit on the Alconbury Enterprise campus is let to the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority for now. Notice to quit is being served as they prepare to move. Picture; SAVILLS

Some lights could stay on until 2am on Hertfordshire streets

Currently, street lights in Hertfordshire are kept open until 1am. Picture: Pixabay.

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24