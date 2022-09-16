News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Rotary Club continues support for Ukrainian refugees

Anne Suslak

Published: 4:23 PM September 16, 2022
Royston Ukrainians gather outside the coach taking them to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheshunt

Royston Ukrainians gather outside the coach taking them to the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in Cheshunt - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Royston and surrounding villages are continuing to provide support for Ukraine, with more than 20 families taking in refugees.

Next month Royston Rotary Club is running a coach trip to Woburn Safari Park for Ukrainian mums and their children, following two earlier visits to Ukrainian Independence Day celebrations and to the Cheshunt Ukrainian Centre.

Other support has included an appeal from the owners of The Chequers in Barley, resulting in three vans taking supplies  to the Romanian border.

An appeal on Facebook and at the Royston Kite Festival resulted in 24 donated bicycles. Social groups for mothers and children were also set up in Ashwell, Meldreth and the Mordens.

Much of the support has been organised by Royston Rotary Club. Rotarian Peter Homent from Great Chishill said: "We would like to offer a massive thanks to local people.

"They have opened their hearts and their homes to our guests, and are helping them through the trauma of seeing their country devastated by conflict.” 

Royston News

