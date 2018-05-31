Royston Rotary Club makes donation to Therfield First School’s extension fund

Pupils returning to Therfield First School in September will see the school transformed, thanks to the help of Royston Rotary Club.

When school staff appealed for funds to build an extension to cope with the increased demand for teaching space, Rotary members were able to step in.

Headteacher Tara McGovern said: “The email from Royston Rotary Club, was the best news I had received all week!

“The money is appreciated particularly under the present challenging circumstances and it will certainly help us to get our project started as soon as possible.”

A total of £300 was donated to the school – which is based in The Causeway and has 51 pupils, around half from Therfield and surrounding villages and the rest from Royston.

They now have almost £29,000 of the £30,000 needed to build the extension.

Ms McGovern expects full planning permission to be granted by North Herts District Council in July, and to be able to finish the extension by October.

She added: “We currently have about 30 per cent of pupils attending school and, given the criteria around social distancing measures, we are almost at full capacity with our space.

“We are aware that we will need to open for increased numbers of pupils shortly and are having to think ahead for September.

“This additional space is our best solution.

“This is also going to help our local community.

The space will be used by local charitable groups and committees as a meeting room and we will also be offering it to the Royston and Villages Children Centre at weekends and in school holidays.”

Martin Berry is president of Royston Rotary Club.

He added: “I’m delighted that we have been able to make a donation.

“It has had to be a fairly modest amount of £300 because of a limited charity account this year as a result of having to cancel the annual Royston Kite Festival

“However, we do hope we have been able to bring the school a little closer to its target.”

For more information on Therfield First School go to www.therfield.herts.sch.uk/home.

You can also check out www.roystonrotary.com to learn more about Royston Rotary Club.