Advanced search

Royston Rotary Club makes donation to Therfield First School’s extension fund

PUBLISHED: 07:01 30 June 2020

Therfield First School. Picture: Google Street View

Therfield First School. Picture: Google Street View

Archant

Pupils returning to Therfield First School in September will see the school transformed, thanks to the help of Royston Rotary Club.

When school staff appealed for funds to build an extension to cope with the increased demand for teaching space, Rotary members were able to step in.

Headteacher Tara McGovern said: “The email from Royston Rotary Club, was the best news I had received all week!

“The money is appreciated particularly under the present challenging circumstances and it will certainly help us to get our project started as soon as possible.”

A total of £300 was donated to the school – which is based in The Causeway and has 51 pupils, around half from Therfield and surrounding villages and the rest from Royston.

They now have almost £29,000 of the £30,000 needed to build the extension.

Ms McGovern expects full planning permission to be granted by North Herts District Council in July, and to be able to finish the extension by October.

She added: “We currently have about 30 per cent of pupils attending school and, given the criteria around social distancing measures, we are almost at full capacity with our space.

You may also want to watch:

“We are aware that we will need to open for increased numbers of pupils shortly and are having to think ahead for September.

“This additional space is our best solution.

“This is also going to help our local community.

The space will be used by local charitable groups and committees as a meeting room and we will also be offering it to the Royston and Villages Children Centre at weekends and in school holidays.”

Martin Berry is president of Royston Rotary Club.

He added: “I’m delighted that we have been able to make a donation.

“It has had to be a fairly modest amount of £300 because of a limited charity account this year as a result of having to cancel the annual Royston Kite Festival

“However, we do hope we have been able to bring the school a little closer to its target.”

For more information on Therfield First School go to www.therfield.herts.sch.uk/home.

You can also check out www.roystonrotary.com to learn more about Royston Rotary Club.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Hit musical SIX coming to Newmarket stage

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for The July Course at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth

Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Dutch firm BAM Nuttall faces fresh legal action by Cambridgeshire County Council over the £152m guided busway

Stagecoach guided bus moves through Longstanton. The guided busway has been a success but legal issues between the county council and the main contractor that built it remain.

Royston Rotary Club makes donation to Therfield First School’s extension fund

Therfield First School. Picture: Google Street View

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Hit musical SIX coming to Newmarket stage

The West End cast of SIX. The musical has been added to the Utilita Live From The Drive-In series of concerts and shows set for The July Course at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Eleanor Howarth

Drive-in concerts announced for Newmarket Racecourse

Live Nation has announced Utilita Live From The Drive-In will be taking place at Newmarket Racecourse this summer. Picture: Live Nation

Dutch firm BAM Nuttall faces fresh legal action by Cambridgeshire County Council over the £152m guided busway

Stagecoach guided bus moves through Longstanton. The guided busway has been a success but legal issues between the county council and the main contractor that built it remain.

Royston Rotary Club makes donation to Therfield First School’s extension fund

Therfield First School. Picture: Google Street View

Royston museum curator issued advice from police following tweets on destroying statues

Royston and District Museum's curator and manager Madeline Odent has been spoken to by police after tweeting about ways to destroy bronze statues. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Home of Henry Moore in Hertfordshire, set to re-open on July 4

Henry Moore's House in Much Hadam is open for visitors. Picture: HENRY MOORE FOUNDATION

Royston Says No to Gladman on planning application

The Gladman proposed development site from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill in Royston. Picture: David Hatton

REVIEW: Da 5 Bloods - Delroy Lindo is the beating heart of the film with an Oscar-worthy performance

Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods is available on Netflix. Picture: Netflix Film Release Publicity

Two Romanians flagging down police in rural Cambridgeshire leads to six arrests on suspicion of modern day slavery

Arrests for modern day slavery follow moment two Romanians flag down police on Cambridgeshire rural road. Image Ulrike May from Pixabay.

Royston Rotary Club makes donation to Therfield First School’s extension fund

Therfield First School. Picture: Google Street View