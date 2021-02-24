News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Aspiring young photographers take part in 'wild nature' competition

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM February 24, 2021   
Olivia Frost's picture of a blackbird for the Rotary Club of Royston's photography competition

Young photographers took part in a competition run by the Rotary Club of Royston to submit pictures on the theme of 'wild nature'.

Graeme Dargie, the club's chair of youth opportunities, praised the quality of the entries.

Winner in the age seven to 10 category was Jack Kirby, who took a photo of a dew-laced cobweb with a church in the background.

Jack Kirby's picture of a church for the Rotary Club of Royston's photography competition

Judges Keith Truman and Peter North, from the Melbourn Photographic Club, and Ray Munden, from Rotary, praised Jack's picture for its creativity.

Olivia Frost won in the older category for her photo of a blackbird, which the judges said was "focused perfectly" and showed the bird's natural behaviour.

A shot by Charlie Grimes, of a lichen-covered tree, was also praised for its interesting use of colour and the out-of-focus trees giving the picture 'a sinister feel'.

Charlie Grimes' picture of a lichen-covered tree for the Rotary Club of Royston's photography competition

All 22 of the photos entered can be found at  https://www.roystonrotary.com/scrapbook2020


