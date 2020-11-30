Young people invited to take part in photography competition

A competition has been launched for budding young photographers in Royston to develop their talents.

The contest, which was organised by Royston Rotary Club, is open to children and young people to enter in three age categories: juniors (seven to 10-year-olds), intermediate (11 to 13-year-olds) and seniors (14 to 17-year-olds).

Rotarian Graeme Dargie, who is in charge of the club’s youth activities, said: “The theme is ‘Wild Nature’ and contestants will be encouraged to use traditional cameras or up to date digital technology. The judges will be looking for those entries which best demonstrate imagination and technical expertise.”

Royston Rotary frequently sponsors events for young people – including Youth Makes Music and the Technology Challenge.

To take part go to www.roystonrotary.com/youngphotographer.htm.

All entries must be submitted by January 31.