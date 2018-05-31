Advanced search

Royston Rotary Club donates cash to Sick Children's Trust for second year

PUBLISHED: 11:54 23 November 2019

Martin Berry presents a cheque to Patsy Glazebrook with Dr Jane Hawking and members of the SCT Cambridge committee. Picture: Neil Heywood

Martin Berry presents a cheque to Patsy Glazebrook with Dr Jane Hawking and members of the SCT Cambridge committee. Picture: Neil Heywood

Archant

Royston's rotarians have donated £5,000 to The Sick Children's Trust for the second year running.

The donation comes from the proceeds of the annual Royston Kite Festival - and club president Martin Berry had been so impressed by the charity's work that he took the unusual step of making the award to them again, after the club donated the same amount last year.

You may also want to watch:

As he presented the cheque to the charity's vice-president Patsy Glazebrook at a ceremony in Cambridge, Mr Berry said: "We think the SCT does a wonderful job - and after we learned more about their work in the past year, I thought they really merited a second award. All the club's members thought the same."

The Sick Children's Trust is the charity that gives more than 3,500 families with a seriously ill child in hospital a warm and comfortable place to stay. Across England, the charity runs ten 'homes from home' - two of which are located at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

To find out more about the charity go to www.sickchildrenstrust.org and for more on Rotary, go to www.roystonrotary.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Kneesworth paedophile jailed after admitting 11 child abuse offences

Robert Mills, from Kneesworth - and formerly of Royston - has been jailed after admitting child abuse offences. Picture: Cambs police

CamBedRailRoad ready to pursue judicial review over East West Rail Link

CamBedRailRoad's recommended location for a new Cambourne railway station. Picture: Orbital Filming

Traffic delays after Duxford crash at A505/M11 roundabout

Royston drivers are advised to check before travelling on A505 to M11. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cambs Ian Sollom on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire, Ian Sollom. Picture: Chris Sidell

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Most Read

Kneesworth paedophile jailed after admitting 11 child abuse offences

Robert Mills, from Kneesworth - and formerly of Royston - has been jailed after admitting child abuse offences. Picture: Cambs police

CamBedRailRoad ready to pursue judicial review over East West Rail Link

CamBedRailRoad's recommended location for a new Cambourne railway station. Picture: Orbital Filming

Traffic delays after Duxford crash at A505/M11 roundabout

Royston drivers are advised to check before travelling on A505 to M11. Picture: Archant

Liberal Democrats candidate for South Cambs Ian Sollom on why you should vote for him in the General Election

The 2019 General Election candidate for the Liberal Democrats in South Cambridgeshire, Ian Sollom. Picture: Chris Sidell

Conservative candidate for South Cambs Anthony Browne on why you should vote for him in the General Election

Anthony Browne is the South Cambridgeshire Conservative Party candidate in the 2019 General Election. Picture: Stephen Frost

Latest from the Royston Crow

Royston school among those to encourage students to #JustTalk about mental health

Hertfordshire County Council's director of public health Jim McManus promoting the #JustTalk campaign. Picture: Herts county council

Royston Rotary Club donates cash to Sick Children’s Trust for second year

Martin Berry presents a cheque to Patsy Glazebrook with Dr Jane Hawking and members of the SCT Cambridge committee. Picture: Neil Heywood

Frozen II is a visually stunning musical adventure full of memorable songs - Into The Unknown could be as big as Let It Go

Inconsistency continues as Royston defeated by Barwell

Royston Town V Beaconsfield - Matt Bateman in action for Royston Town. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Mixed results for Royston as women cruise to win, while defeat leaves men frustrated

Royston Ladies. Picture: Lauren Brain
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists