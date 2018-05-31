Royston Rotary Club donates cash to Sick Children's Trust for second year

Martin Berry presents a cheque to Patsy Glazebrook with Dr Jane Hawking and members of the SCT Cambridge committee. Picture: Neil Heywood Archant

Royston's rotarians have donated £5,000 to The Sick Children's Trust for the second year running.

The donation comes from the proceeds of the annual Royston Kite Festival - and club president Martin Berry had been so impressed by the charity's work that he took the unusual step of making the award to them again, after the club donated the same amount last year.

As he presented the cheque to the charity's vice-president Patsy Glazebrook at a ceremony in Cambridge, Mr Berry said: "We think the SCT does a wonderful job - and after we learned more about their work in the past year, I thought they really merited a second award. All the club's members thought the same."

The Sick Children's Trust is the charity that gives more than 3,500 families with a seriously ill child in hospital a warm and comfortable place to stay. Across England, the charity runs ten 'homes from home' - two of which are located at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge.

To find out more about the charity go to www.sickchildrenstrust.org and for more on Rotary, go to www.roystonrotary.com.