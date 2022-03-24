News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Royston Crow > News

Royston Rotary Club celebrates 60 years serving the community

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:41 PM March 24, 2022
Peter Mitton, Sue Higginbotham, Kash Sharma, Steve Higginbotham and High Sheriff of Herts Lionel C. Wallace

L-R: Vice president Peter Mitton, Sue Higginbotham, Rotarian Kash Sharma, president Steve Higginbotham and High Sheriff of Herts Lionel C. Wallace - Credit: Royston Rotary Club

Members of Royston Rotary Club marked 60 years of serving the community at its anniversary charter night.

The event was held at Fitzwilliam College, Cambridge, on Tuesday, March 22, and club president Steve Higginbotham welcomed High Sheriff of Hertfordshire, Lionel Wallace, Rotary District 1260 governor Jane Mordue and deputy district governor Andy Calvert.

Steve spoke of the club's history and its recent work helping Ukrainian refugees, and Jane Mordue spoke about work Rotary is doing to help victims of war and oppression in Syria and Afghanistan.

After dinner, the group had a chance to study the club's original charter document and photos of former members.

Steve said: "It was a very special occasion for the club.

"We’re really proud to have been here as an important part of the community for many years - and we’ll remain so for many more to come!” 


