Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control Archant

Firefighters discovered a barn on fire in Royston on their way back from another job.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The crew spotted the hay, which was engulfed in flames, on Royston Road in Melbourn as they returned from putting out a fire last night.

Herts Fire Control said that three fire engines from Herts and Cambs were needed to bring the blaze under control.