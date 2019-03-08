Advanced search

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 12 September 2019

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Archant

Firefighters discovered a barn on fire in Royston on their way back from another job.

You may also want to watch:

The crew spotted the hay, which was engulfed in flames, on Royston Road in Melbourn as they returned from putting out a fire last night.

Herts Fire Control said that three fire engines from Herts and Cambs were needed to bring the blaze under control.

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Most Read

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View

Royston daughter to throw festival honouring mum after sepsis death

Beccy Ranoble and mum Paula Noble. Picture: Beccy Ranoble

MP meets with Tesco regional boss to resolve pavement blocking in Royston

Tesco regional director Colin Hamilton with MP Sir Oliver Heald at Royston's Tesco Express. Picture: Courtesy of the office of Sir Oliver Heald MP

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

Latest from the Royston Crow

Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout

A fire in a Royston Road barn was spotted by firefighters on the way back from another fire. Picture: Herts Fire Control

Conservative PPC backs CamBedRailRoad’s northern route option

Prospective parliamentary candidate for South Cambridgeshire Anthony Browne. Picture: South Cambridgeshire Conservatives

Herts police release dashcam footage of head-on crash as part of motorbike safety campaign

Dashcam footage of a collision between a car and a mototcyclist has been released as part of Herts police's involvement with the national 2 Wheels campaign. Picture: Herts police

NHDC to consider ban on giving animals as prizes at fairgrounds

Should goldfish be given as prizes at fairgrounds?

Royston businessman eyes up Fowlmere restaurant opportunity

Sachin's Indian Restaurant at Swan House in Fowlmere. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists