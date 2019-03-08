Fire crew in Royston discover blaze while returning from a shout
PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:18 12 September 2019
Archant
Firefighters discovered a barn on fire in Royston on their way back from another job.
The crew spotted the hay, which was engulfed in flames, on Royston Road in Melbourn as they returned from putting out a fire last night.
Herts Fire Control said that three fire engines from Herts and Cambs were needed to bring the blaze under control.