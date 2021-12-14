News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
'I made memories that have lasted a lifetime' - former Land Army Girl celebrates 99th birthday

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:02 PM December 14, 2021
Former Land Army Girl Enid Niezgoda recently celebrated her 99th birthday at Margaret House in Royston

Former Land Army Girl Enid Niezgoda recently celebrated her 99th birthday at Margaret House in Royston - Credit: Margaret House

A Royston care home resident who recently celebrated her 99th birthday is wondering if she may be the oldest living Land Army Girl.

Enid Niezgoda - formerly Enid Scowcroft - lives at Margaret House Care Home and turned 99 on Sunday, December 5.

Enid Niezgoda, who lives at Margaret House Care Home in Royston, in her replica Land Army uniform

Enid Niezgoda, who lives at Margaret House Care Home in Royston, in her replica Land Army uniform - Credit: Margaret House

She was recently featured on the Women's Land Army (WLA) and Timber Corps website, which remembers women who became Land Girls to replace male farm workers when they went to war.

Enid was born in Bolton in 1922, and served in the WLA from 1939 to 1947. She was previously a hairdresser, but joined the Land Army because she said working in a munitions factory was "not her cup of tea at all".

During her time in the Land Army she was employed by the County War Agricultural Committee in Lancashire from 1939 to 1945, then by Jakemans in Lower Darwin near Bolton from 1945 to 1947.

Enid's role involved a morning milk round with a pony and float, as well as clearing the cow houses and stables and doing the milking.

When asked which part of the work she liked most and least, Enid said: "The milk round was the best. There was nothing I didn't like - I took it all in my stride.

"I was lucky. I was very happy with the people I worked and lived with and made memories that have lasted a lifetime."

Enid's best memory of her time as a Land Girl was when the pharmacist's wife in the village held a party for Enid's 21st birthday, with all the girls and ladies who lived in the village in attendance.

She added that local people always treated Land Girls well, and that the "place came alive" on market day when all the farmers came into the village.

Enid suffered no injuries or accidents during her time in the Land Army, but had a "close escape" when a frightened horse bolted with the hay cart she was riding on.

Reflecting on her time in the Land Army overall, Enid said: "Life is what you put into it, so I enjoyed it."

When Enid left the WLA in 1947 she returned to working as a hairdresser.

There were no photos of Enid in uniform from her time in the Land Army, so to celebrate her birthday Margaret House got her a replica uniform she could wear.

Enid is keen to hear from other former Land Army Girls. If you would like to get in touch email info@margarethouse.co.uk

