Remembrance Sunday 2020: Paying respects to our fallen heroes

PUBLISHED: 17:59 09 November 2020

Vincent Farlow, formerly of the Royal Corps of Transport plus 15 years in the Royal Engineers, at the Royston War Memorial after the Remembrance Sunday service in the town centre. Picture: Peter Baker

Remembrance services in Royston and villages may have been low key this year – but that didn’t stop residents, members of the Armed Forces past and present, and dignitaries honouring the fallen on Sunday.

The socially distanced Royston Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. This year's service was also streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Royston Parish Church The socially distanced Royston Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. This year's service was also streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Royston Parish Church

A scaled-back event took place at the war memorial led by Royston vicar Rev Heidi Huntley.

Rev Heidi said: “Let us remember before God, and commend to his sure keeping, those who have died for their country in war. Those we knew and those whose memory we treasure, and all those who have lived and died in the service of mankind – especially all citizens of Royston and members of the Armed Forces.”

After the service, Royston’s Peter Baker captured an image of veteran Vincent Farlow, of the Royal Corps of Transport and the Royal Engineers, paying his respects.  It could be said that, in the chaos of this year a moment of quiet reflection becomes even more poignant. Lest we forget.

Sir Oliver Heald MP pays his respects at the Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. Picture: Royston Parish ChurchSir Oliver Heald MP pays his respects at the Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. Picture: Royston Parish Church

The socially distanced Royston Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. This year's service was also streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Royston Parish Church The socially distanced Royston Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. This year's service was also streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Royston Parish Church

The socially distanced Royston Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. This year's service was also streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Royston Parish Church The socially distanced Royston Remembrance Sunday service at the war memorial led by Rev Heidi Huntley. This year's service was also streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Royston Parish Church

