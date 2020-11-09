Remembrance Sunday 2020: Paying respects to our fallen heroes
PUBLISHED: 17:59 09 November 2020
Remembrance services in Royston and villages may have been low key this year – but that didn’t stop residents, members of the Armed Forces past and present, and dignitaries honouring the fallen on Sunday.
A scaled-back event took place at the war memorial led by Royston vicar Rev Heidi Huntley.
Rev Heidi said: “Let us remember before God, and commend to his sure keeping, those who have died for their country in war. Those we knew and those whose memory we treasure, and all those who have lived and died in the service of mankind – especially all citizens of Royston and members of the Armed Forces.”
After the service, Royston’s Peter Baker captured an image of veteran Vincent Farlow, of the Royal Corps of Transport and the Royal Engineers, paying his respects. It could be said that, in the chaos of this year a moment of quiet reflection becomes even more poignant. Lest we forget.
