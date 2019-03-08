Gallery

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Royston crowds honour fallen soldiers

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Crowds turned out in Royston to pay their respects to those who died fighting for our freedom at Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services in the town.

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

On Sunday, the parade started in Queens Road and arrived at the town's war memorial in Melbourn Street for the service.

Today, on Armistice Day, there was a service at the Melbourn Street war memorial, and another in Priory Memorial Gardens to honour the USAAF 91st Bombardment Group (Heavy).

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston town mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, said: "I felt proud and honoured to be the mayor of Royston at the Remembrance service on Sunday.

"There was great support from our community, and it was a great honour to have some of the soldiers from Bassingbourn Barracks marching in another fantastic parade.

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

"Thanks to Royston Royal British Legion chair Chris Murphy for what he has done again - it shows that we will remember them."

The Men of the Royston War Memorial display project, honouring all those named on the war memorial, will be on display until Monday next week.

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Fundraising dogs and their owners wearing purple poppies, which honour military animals who have died or were injured in the line of duty. Picture: David Hatton

Fundraising dogs wearing purple poppies, which honour military animals who have died or were injured in the line of duty. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

