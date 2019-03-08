Advanced search

Remembrance Sunday 2019: Royston crowds honour fallen soldiers

PUBLISHED: 17:23 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:46 11 November 2019

Royston's 2019 Remembrance Sunday parade and service. Picture: David Hatton

Crowds turned out in Royston to pay their respects to those who died fighting for our freedom at Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services in the town.

On Sunday, the parade started in Queens Road and arrived at the town's war memorial in Melbourn Street for the service.

Today, on Armistice Day, there was a service at the Melbourn Street war memorial, and another in Priory Memorial Gardens to honour the USAAF 91st Bombardment Group (Heavy).

Royston town mayor, Councillor Robert Inwood, said: "I felt proud and honoured to be the mayor of Royston at the Remembrance service on Sunday.

"There was great support from our community, and it was a great honour to have some of the soldiers from Bassingbourn Barracks marching in another fantastic parade.

"Thanks to Royston Royal British Legion chair Chris Murphy for what he has done again - it shows that we will remember them."

The Men of the Royston War Memorial display project, honouring all those named on the war memorial, will be on display until Monday next week.

Fundraising dogs and their owners wearing purple poppies, which honour military animals who have died or were injured in the line of duty. Picture: David HattonFundraising dogs and their owners wearing purple poppies, which honour military animals who have died or were injured in the line of duty. Picture: David Hatton

Fundraising dogs wearing purple poppies, which honour military animals who have died or were injured in the line of duty. Picture: David HattonFundraising dogs wearing purple poppies, which honour military animals who have died or were injured in the line of duty. Picture: David Hatton

