Reindeer Trail brings Christmas joy in 'nick of time' before Tier 4 restrictions

Published: 12:31 PM December 23, 2020

Royston's Christmas trail returned this year for children and their families to enjoy just in the nick of time.

The Royston Reindeer Trail invited children to become 'Reindeer Rangers' and seek 15 of Santa's missing reindeer hiding in shop front windows in the town centre.

As well as noting down the location of each reindeer, those taking part had to answer reindeer-related questions to enter a prize draw for a chance to win an 'Ultimate Christmas Experience'.

Of the 117 entries, five-year-old Emily Bischoff was selected at random as the competition winner.

On receiving the news, she said: "That's so exciting, thank you so much!"

Emily's prize, worth over £250 and donated by local businesses, consists of a balloon garland, children's sleepover tepees, cupcakes, a graze box, a Zoom call with Santa and a Christmas gift.

Her mum Jo Bischoff said: "What a wonderful Christmas surprise and such a great activity that supports local businesses. Thank you!"

Local BID organisation Royston First ran the event over a three-week period, instead of the usual one-day event in December, to avoid crowding.

Royston First coordinator Julia Brooks said: "We are so pleased that we decided to proceed with our popular children’s Christmas trail.

"Right now, it’s even more important that we support our local businesses at this very difficult time, as well as the mental health of everyone in the community.

"With this year being very different, we took the opportunity to purchase our trail reindeers from local company, the Royston Reindeer Co and raise funds for Home-Start Royston, Buntingford & South Cambridgeshire. £180 has been raised so far for the charity, which is fantastic!

"We also had an incredible prize – the ‘Ultimate Christmas Experience’, generously donated from local businesses; Bite Around the World, House of Parties, Kelly's Kitchen, Sleepy Creations and Tentshare.

"On behalf of everyone at Royston First, I would like to thank these businesses for their kind contribution, those businesses who took part in the trail, and of course, all of the children who entered”.