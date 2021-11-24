Royston coach chosen to be national Riding for the Disabled mentor

Riding for the Disabled coach Sarah Healing from Royston met Princess Anne after being named a national RDA mentor - Credit: Supplied

A Royston coach who manages a Riding for the Disabled centre was honoured by Princess Anne after being chosen as a national mentor.

Sarah Healing, who has lived in Royston for 20 years, manages Penniwells RDA (Riding for the Disabled Association) in Elstree, where she has provided training for nearly 200 riders with disabilities.

Having been named UK RDA coach of the year in 2019, Sarah was chosen as a national mentor/coach and met Princess Anne, who presented her with a special embroidered jacket.

Sarah said: "It's a very exciting new project that they are launching and it's going to be exciting to be able to give back some skills and encourage new coaches.

"It's not just people being led around on ponies. A lot of Paralympic athletes have started at RDA."

She added that Princess Anne was "very approachable" and said: "She's always done her homework. She's very nice and makes you feel quite relaxed."