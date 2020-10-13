Royston Methodist Church to run virtual holiday club during half term

Royston Methodist church, Queens Rd, Royston. Daniel Wilson

Royston Methodist Church will be running its holiday club virtually to keep children entertained over the October half term.

The Razzamatazz Robots Holiday Club will run from Monday, October 26 to Friday, October 30, with a 10am live video link to the church’s John Hardwick each day and small group Zoom meetings.

John will start each day with Charlie the Monkey, the Watt Family Drama, songs, Bible stories and quizzes. Families will be allocated a Zoom group with a leader, and given details on how to join, which children from the same family kept within the same group.

Craft and activity packs will be prepared in advance and can be collected from outside the church in Queens Road from 3pm to 4.30pm on Friday, October 23, from 10am to 11.30am on Saturday, October 24 or from 3pm to 4.30pm on Sunday, October 25.

To find out more or to register your interest go to www.facebook.com/rmcholidayclub