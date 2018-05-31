Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

A Royston newsagent was targeted in an armed robbery at the weekend.

Police are investigating following the incident at McColl’s in Queens Road, which took place at 5.55pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman told the Crow: “It was reported that a man had entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

“Cash was handed over and the offender left the store, No one was injured during the incident and enquiries are continuing at this time.”

The store has been targeted by thieves previously – including at the end of 2016 when the window was smashed twice within the period of a month – and both times thieves tried to break into a cash machine.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 41/28089/20. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.