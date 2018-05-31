Advanced search

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

PUBLISHED: 13:52 06 April 2020

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Archant

A Royston newsagent was targeted in an armed robbery at the weekend.

Police are investigating following the incident at McColl’s in Queens Road, which took place at 5.55pm on Saturday.

You may also want to watch:

A police spokeswoman told the Crow: “It was reported that a man had entered the shop and threatened a member of staff with a knife.

“Cash was handed over and the offender left the store, No one was injured during the incident and enquiries are continuing at this time.”

The store has been targeted by thieves previously – including at the end of 2016 when the window was smashed twice within the period of a month – and both times thieves tried to break into a cash machine.

Anyone with information about the latest incident should call police on 101, quoting reference 41/28089/20. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop supports vulnerable in community during coronavirus crisis

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Trading Standards crackdown on businesses breaching lockdown

You should report businesses charging excessive prices for items like hand sanitiser to Herts Trading Standards. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Panuwat Dangsungnoen.

Melbourn’s Bury Lane Farm Shop supports vulnerable in community during coronavirus crisis

Bury Lane Farm Shop managing director Will Clayton. PIcture: Danni Jeziorska

COVID-19: East and North Herts NHS Trust announces more deaths

The number of confirmed deaths of those who tested positive for coronavirus has risen at Stevenage's Lister Hospital. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Royston Crow

Coronavirus: Follow our live blog for the latest updates

Follow our live blog for the latest on coronavirus updates in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and beyond. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/wildpixel

Housing developer submits new application for up to 99 homes near Therfield Heath

The Gladman proposed development site in Royston from the southern end looking north towards Echo Hill. Picture: David Hatton

New High Sheriff for Hertfordshire appointed with video conference ceremony

Henry Holland-Hibbert has been appointed the new High Sheriff for Hertfordshire. Picture: Courtesy of Henry Holland-Hibbert

Rise in arrests made regarding human slavery last year in Hertfordshire

The number of people arrested for human exploitation and slavery across Hertfordshire has doubled in the last four years. Picture; Getty Images/iStockphoto

Royston newsagent targeted in armed robbery

McColl's in Queens Road, Royston, was targeted by an armed robber at the weekend. Picture: Archant
Drive 24