Friends of Tannery Drift First School organise virtual triathlon

The Friends of Tannery Drift First School held a virtual triathlon on Tuesday and are sharing all funds raised equally with Teenage Cancer Trust, the charity supported by Royston in Blue.

Pupils and their family members completed three timed challenges at home, either indoors or outdoors and sponsorship can be given as a donation via FTDS’s JustGiving page with the additional option of leaving a message of support.

Ahead of the fundraiser, Tracey Coote – of Royston in Blue – said: “We were very disappointed to cancel the event this year and are thrilled that the children of Tannery Drift are participating in their triathlon for the charity as a lot of the pupils there also participate in Royston in Blue. The event will be 10 years old in 2021 and we are looking forward to making it bigger and better than ever.”

For the fundraising page, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/virtualtannerytriathlon.