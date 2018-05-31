Pregnancy club launched in Royston to build friendships and share information

Doula Jane Wallington and private midwife Cecile Davidson with The Old Bull Inn's Ben Jones ahead of Royston Pregnancy Club's first meet-up, which is being held at the pub in High Street. Picture: Alicia Davidson Archant

A new monthly social club has been launched in Royston, which aims to empower mums-to-be.

Doula Jane Wallington and midwife Cecile Davidson started Royston Pregnancy Club in order to create a community for fun learning, sharing, friendships, support and more.

Jane said: "Being pregnant is a time of great transformation for women and the unknown can create a lot of fear and anxiety.

"Historically, women would congregate in circles and spend much time together, however, today in our modern society, we're lacking this particularly type of 'community'.

"As pregnancy and birth workers, we see the many problems that this can cause - such as isolation, lack of education and confidence, and perinatal depression.

"So, we have started a new and exciting monthly club for expectant mums to meet in a relaxed, safe and extremely useful space, where they can build friendships, while sharing information that will empower them throughout their journey into birth and becoming a parent.

"Cecile and I will be on hand to welcome the mums and facilitate a warm and welcoming club."

Mum Caroline Halshall said: "Once I was home after the birth of my daughter, I developed postnatal depression. "It was so bad I moved my family to my mum's house. I was offered one appointment at the doctors who wanted to medicate me - what I needed was a daily visit or a network/group to rely on.

"I think everyone suffers, but the mums who have more good days are those with friends with little ones of similar ages.

"Having a group to help you before it happens will mean mums can cope better and have the support they need. I wish I was able to come when I was pregnant as I know this would have helped and even prevented a lot of the feeling I had.

"It's now 14 months on and I still have hard days, but I have made friends and exercise to release endorphins."

The Royston Pregnancy Club's first social meet at The Old Bull Inn is on Monday, December 2, at 7.30pm. Each month will carry a theme to discuss around and experts will be on hand to answer questions.

Members will also receive free goodies and access into the exclusive 'Royston Wellmamas' group.

For more information, search 'Royston Pregnancy Club' on Facebook, contact Jane at Jane@breezebirthing.com or call 07772 102792.