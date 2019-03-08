Advanced search

Updated

Royston Poppy Appeal saved thanks to community volunteers

PUBLISHED: 06:58 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 07:18 31 October 2019

Thomas Racher helping the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2016. Picture: Lorraine MacLeod

Thomas Racher helping the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2016. Picture: Lorraine MacLeod

Archant

This year's Royston Poppy Appeal has been saved by generous members of the community, including 15 workers from the town's biggest employer.

Lorraine MacLeod has thanked the community after volunteers came forward to save Royston Poppy Appeal - she is also due to step down and hopes newer volunteers can take the responsibility on. Picture: Amy MurphyLorraine MacLeod has thanked the community after volunteers came forward to save Royston Poppy Appeal - she is also due to step down and hopes newer volunteers can take the responsibility on. Picture: Amy Murphy

Appeal organiser Lorraine MacLeod put out a plea for volunteers to come forward as she was struggling to get enough people for the appeal to run - which the Crow ran on our front page on October 3.

READ MORE: Could you be a Royston Poppy Appeal volunteer?

Lorraine said: "We have had a number of volunteers call up to help the appeal with house-to-house and covering the shifts in Tesco, Morrisons and more.

"We've probably had around 20 newbies from the piece in the Crow - plus many employees from Johnson Matthey who are helping cover the table at Aldi.

Ms Foster, site community and liaison officer for Johnson Matthey, said: "When I read Lorraine's appeal in the Crow I was hoping we would be able to help, so am delighted to say that 15 JM staff have so far volunteered to get involved and support the collections at Aldi.

You may also want to watch:

"Each permanent member of JM staff is given two days per year paid volunteering time - so this is a fantastic opportunity for us to work with our local community right on our doorstep, as well as raising funds for a very worthy cause.

"We will also be able to match fund the money that we collect, so please give generously! Our staff have really enjoyed their time too - so thanks to Lorraine and also to Aldi for making us so welcome.

"If there are other local charities who could like some volunteers to support their work please get in touch."

Lorraine has also announced she is stepping down from her role - having been involved with the appeal for seven years, and organiser for the last six.

She said: "Hopefully the newbies will be around next year to help prepare and organise - as a lot of time is spent preparing supermarkets rotas, making boxes, logging pot numbers and delivering everything. Counting just shops and businesses, that's 70 boxes to take round."

"We also had our statement from the last year come through the post on Saturday as the appeal runs from October to October annually, and we broke another record from the last year - we estimated it to be a little over £23,000 and the final total was £25,808, which is fantastic!

"I will miss doing it all and wish to say thank you very much to the community."

If you wish to get involved with the Royston Poppy Appeal, email roystonpoppyteam@gmail.com.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Royston man charged after charity tins swiped from Letchworth shops

A 32-year-old man from Royston has been charged in connection with two Letchworth charity tin thefts. Picture: Helen Drake

Cambridge’s free Bonfire Night fireworks display

Cambridge's Fireworks and Bonfire Night

Royston town mayor officially opens new Specsavers store

Royston town mayor, councillor Robert Inwood, officially opened the new Specsavers store in Royston. Picture: Specsavers Royston

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Royston Crow

Herts police records more than 500 child sex offences in one year

The NSPCC is concerned about new figures on child sex offences. Picture: Archant

Royston Poppy Appeal saved thanks to community volunteers

Thomas Racher helping the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons in 2016. Picture: Lorraine MacLeod

How will you vote in a Christmas general election?

MPs voted last night for a general election on Thursday, December 12. Picture: Archant

Have your say on proposed closures to adult respite services in Hertfordshire

Adult respite services in Hixberry Lane, St Albans are among those under threat of closure. Picture: Danny Loo

Concern for Ashwell pubs as landlords hand in their notice

Landlords of all three pubs in Ashwell have handed in their notice. Picture: Google Street View
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists