Royston political parties respond to Morrisons closure news

Morrisons will close in October, it has been confirmed. Picture: Archant Danny Loo Photography 2016

Royston political parties have responded to the “devastating” news that Morrisons will close next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The supermarket in Baldock Street underwent a consultation in August to see whether there was a viable way to keep the store open – but it was announced on Monday that it would officially close on October 25.

Royston Conservatives have tweeted: “We very much regret Morrisons’ decision to permanently close their Royston store.

“The loss of a key retailer from Royston Town centre will impact the entire community and we will support all measures to lessen the impact on vulnerable shoppers.

You may also want to watch:

“We thank the staff of Royston Morrisons, for their hard work serving the town.

A Royston Labour Party spokesman said: “We call on Morrisons to think again and halt the planned closure of their Royston store. The town centre store is a vital life linefor many in the town, especially the elderly, who don’t have cars to travel to the three out of town supermarkets or internet access for online shopping.

“Having worked through the past six months of the COVID crisis, making the staff redundant less than two months before Christmas is no way to thank them. We ask that local people support staff at this difficult time and will be working with the Trade Union USDAW to see what further action can be taken.”

The Royston Liberal Democrats said: “We have just heard that Morrisons plan to close their Royston store We are saddened by this decision, which we as county, district and town councillors, and as local campaigners, have done everything in our power to prevent. We believe this closure could adversely affect the whole town centre and in particular those people less able to travel for their shopping. Our thoughts now are with the current employees, who we hope will find new jobs quickly in the local area.”

Royston town mayor, Cllr Rob Inwood, said: “After getting home from work, I heard the very sad news on Morrisons. My thoughts now are with the current employees.

But after all the months of campaigning to get people shopping in Royston, I now promise you all, I will now work even harder for the people of Royston in building up this town from this devastating news.”