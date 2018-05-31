Have your say on policing in Royston

Do you live in Royston and are you interested in having a say in what your local police should concentrate on as priorities?

Would you be interested in attending a public meeting to have your views considered?

If the answer to these questions is yes, then the community police team would like to hear from you.

Every three months the Safer Neighbourhood Police teams review and set their local policing priorities.

These are the issues that affect communities at a local level, and the next priorities for Royston are due to be set in the New Year.

The Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team is therefore holding a special public meeting at Coombes Community Centre in Burns Road in the town on Monday, December 16, between 7pm and 9pm.

The meeting is open to anyone who lives in Royston and is interested in local policing.

"We would like local residents to be fully involved in this priority setting process", explained Neighbourhood Sergeant Lee Jessup.

"We want to make sure that we have a very clear understanding of all of the issues which impact on and affect our local communities.

"We want local residents to share their views and experiences about what goes on in their local areas."

"If you are unable to make the meeting, you can submit your feedback to us at any time using 'echo'. Go to bit.ly/herts-echo to submit your feedback, or text 'echo' to 66099 followed by your comments (standard network rates apply)."

Echo is a way for you to share your views and opinions about policing in Herts. There's no sign up or personal information needed, just fill in your comments and press submit.

Sgt Jessup added: "We believe it's really important to develop our services by listening to you. Even if you haven't had any experience of a service provided by us, we still want to hear from you.

"All feedback is reviewed and the more we receive the more we can understand what matters most to the public we serve, where services are working well for you or where we need to improve. We want to hear from you."

If you need any further information, contact the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team on 101 or email them at SNTRoyston@herts.pnn.police.uk .