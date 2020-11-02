What are police force’s priorities for Royston?

Royston police officers and PCSOs have been setting policing priorities for the next three months. Picture: Herts police Archant

With the help of residents, the Safer Neighbourhood Team in Royston have now set their new policing priorities for the next three months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The SNT is responsible for dealing with short and long-term neighbourhood issues, such as anti-social behaviour, and they work with local partners – including North Herts District Council – to ensure that the town and surrounding rural areas are safe places to live and work.

Before setting the new priorities, the team ran a feedback campaign in which local residents were encouraged to submit their views on what issues their local officers should focus on. They did this via OWL - the constabulary’s online watch link service and via echo, the new community voice platform.

After analysing the feedback, the following priorities have been set and the dedicated Royston team of PCs and PCSOs will be working to address them. The first is speeding – focusing on Melbourn Road, Newmarket Road and Burns Road.

You may also want to watch:

The next is anti-social behaviour, with a particular focus on drug dealing in Priory Memorial Gardens and the Burns Road BMX track.

And the final priority is theft from vans in both Royston town and the rural surrounding areas.

Safer Neighbourhood Sergeant Jon Vine said: “These priorities have been set following feedback from residents and I would like to thank them for taking the time in sharing what matters most to them. It’s really useful to understand what you would like to see from us.

“These priorities will be reviewed again in three months, but in the meantime, you can still provide us with feedback using echo. Simply go to bit.ly/police-royston and have your say. It’s important to note that some comments we receive are about things that aren’t police matters, such as parking and litter. However, we do pass these comments to our partner agencies, such as North Herts District Council, so that they are aware and can look to tackle them.”

You can follow @NthHertsPolice on Twitter and ‘North Herts Police’ on Facebook for regular updates from your Safer Neighbourhood Teams.