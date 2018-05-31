Racist abuse shouted at police officer out on patrol in Royston

Racist abuse was shouted at a Royston police officer out on patrol near Therfield Heath last week.

Police are currently investigating the incident involving a member of the force’s Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team today launched an appeal for anyone with information to get in touch.

On Friday, June 26 – at around 4.15pm – the officer was patrolling in a police vehicle near the heath.

As he was driving slowly past with his windows down, racial abuse was shouted at him from the car park area.

Neighbourhood Inspector James Lant said: “We take all allegations of racial abuse very seriously, as it is completely unacceptable, regardless of a person’s profession.

“We work very hard in Hertfordshire to encourage people to report race/hate crime and have specialist officers in post to facilitate this and offer specialist support.

“We offer our own staff the same service and I am keen to trace this individual or individuals, as soon as possible.

“If you were in the car park at this time and witnessed the abusive behaviour and have not yet spoken to the police, then please get in touch.”

In 2017, a walker reported experiencing racist abuse as he exercised on the heath – and in May this year, racial abuse was allegedly aimed at a member of staff at Royston’s Tesco Extra.

Anyone with information about the Therfield Heath incident, where the patrolling officer was targeted, should contact Sgt Jon Vine via email at Jonathan.Vine@herts.pnn.police.uk.

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in the force communications room using the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call 101 quoting reference 41/50006/20.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org via the online form. .

The website hertsagainsthate.org has more information about hate crime and where incidents can be reported in Hertfordshire.

As part of the initiative, dedicated hate crime officers can meet victims in a place where they feel comfortable and safe, explain options and assist them throughout an investigation, or if the case goes to court.