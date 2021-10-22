'Outstanding' Royston police officer wins Chief Constable's award

Published: 10:57 AM October 22, 2021

Royston Safer Neighbourhood Officer PC Taz Gill won the Chief Constable's award for his 'outstanding' work in the community - Credit: Herts police

A police officer from Royston has won a prestigious Chief Constable's award for his "outstanding thoroughness, professionalism and fairness in all settings".

PC Taz Gill, who is a member of the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team, was nominated for the Safer Neighbourhood Officer of the Year award, after being praised for his "consistent high levels of performance" in his neighbourhood role.

In early 2020 Taz initiated Operation Skateboard in response to an increase in youth antisocial behaviour and crime. He identified emerging signs of criminal activity which was beginning to impact the wider community, and linked with partner agencies, the families of children involved and neighbouring forces to address the issue.

Safer Neighbourhood Inspector for North Herts, James Lant said: “Taz joined the Safer Neighbourhood Team in 2019 and has consistently demonstrated the very best attributes of a police officer and continues to act as an ambassador for the constabulary.

“Taz has been highly commended by partners for his work with Op Skateboard and due to its success, it is now winding down.”

Taz has taken on other duties beyond his core role, which means he regularly works extra hours on his rest days. He has been a mentor for the Positive Action Team for a number of years, working with officers of varying ranks.

He also supports his team at regular recruitment events, and tutors new officers and special constables.

Taz is also a member of the Herts Black and Asian Police Association, representing Sikh officers and members of staff.

Earlier this year, Taz said: "I know that for other people from my background, Sikhs, Black people, Muslims, Hindus, and other protected characteristics, there are cultural barriers.

"I want to reach out and make a difference by getting the right people into our police force.”

Royston Neighbourhood Sgt Jon Vine said: "Taz is an extremely dedicated and highly regarded member of the team and we are very fortunate to have him with us.

"I am delighted that his hard work has been recognised in this way."

Taz was presented with his award at a ceremony at Hatfield House on the night of Wednesday, October 20.