Celebrations planned for Royston over the Jubilee weekend

The Jubilee trail kicks of a host of activities in Royston to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: Royston First

A host of Platinum Jubilee festivities are planned for this weekend across Royston to mark the 70th anniversary of the Queen's ascent to the throne.

Celebrations have already kicked off with the children's Jubilee town trail, which started on May 28 and finishes on Saturday, June 11.

Children under the age of seven need to find the crowns in shop windows, while children aged eight to 11 need to find royal facts and write down the relevant date on their entry form.

Two winners in each age category will be announced on Monday, June 13. Winners will receive a picnic basket full of cakes and treats for an afternoon tea.

To download an entry form go to https://roystonfirst.com/jubilee/

On Saturday, June 4, there will be several fun activities taking place in the town, including a themed market from 8am to 3pm, live music and a 40-foot pop-up café serving cakes and all-day breakfast.

There will also be plenty of activities to keep children entertained, with a funfair by Fish Hill Square throughout the day.

Musical entertainment will be provided by a local ukulele group.

During the afternoon, Mayor Cllr Mary Antony will be crowning the winner of the best decorated window in the town.

For Sunday, June 5, residents and visitors are invited to bring their picnic baskets and blankets and head to Priory Memorial Gardens between 2pm and 3pm, to join the Platinum Jubilee Picnic in the park.

Live music will be provided by King James Academy Royston, and there will be dance performances from Limitless Academy of Performing Arts from 1pm. There will also be funfair rides.

A spokesperson for Royston First said: "There are lots of celebrations in the town so come into Royston and join in with the local community to mark this momentous occasion and pay tribute our Queen."

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.

Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come. This special souvenir is available for £9.99 online and in-store.

Order online by clicking this link www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee. Find shops stocking the magazine near you by heading over to seymour.co.uk/storefinder/. Select 'Our Queens Platinum Reign' from the drop-down menu along with your postcode and radius.