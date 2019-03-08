Advanced search

Management of Royston Picture Palace to change hands after six years

PUBLISHED: 14:32 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:32 03 October 2019

Royston Picture Palace will be under new management. Picture: Archant

Royston Picture Palace will be under new management. Picture: Archant

Archant

Royston's Picture Palace will be changing management, after being overseen by the Royston First BID for the last six years.

The community cinema, which launched in 2013, was largely modelled around Uttlesford's Saffron Screen - which will now work with Royston volunteers in the management takeover.

A spokesman for Royston First said: "We see moving to management by Saffron Screen - over the next few months - as a key to our strategy of re-introducing and maintaining a cinema in Royston.

"Moving management of the Picture Palace to an experienced, not-for-profit film management company staffed by film professionals and enthusiasts is clearly a step in the right direction.

"With this agreement we are hoping to secure the future of Royston's cinema for many years to come. "Over the last six years, the Royston Picture Palace has established itself as a vital resource for the town, encouraging visitors from the outlying villages as well as the town itself who are looking for a great evening's entertainment."

You may also want to watch:

The venture was funded jointly by Royston Town Council - which refurbished the town hall to accommodate the cinema - and Royston First, which purchased the digital projection system, Dolby sound equipment, retractable seating and screen.

The cinema has sold up to 11,000 tickets per year and is staffed entirely by a dedicated team of volunteers from the community.

Currently screenings are mostly on Fridays and Saturdays, with occasional Sundays and matinees - all of which is set to increase under the new management structure.

Established in 2006, Saffron Screen is an award-winning, independent, community cinema which welcomes a audience of 40,000 annually.

The not-for-profit cinema aims to serve the whole community by showing a range of mainstream, arthouse and foreign language films alongside live theatre, ballet, music and opera.

Andrew Jenkins, Saffron Screen's business manager, said; "This is a great opportunity, following the model established by Saffron Screen over 13 years ago, for Royston Picture Palace to grow and present more entertainment to the community. The aim, over the next few months, is to increase the opening hours, screen more films and introducing live relays of theatre and music."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

First-recorded black resident of Royston is focus of new project

Royston artist Stacey Leigh with her work interpreting the life of Roger Britten, and Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery curator Madeline Odent. Picture: Stacey Leigh Ross

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

MP Sir Oliver Heald to meet with council over A505 safety improvements

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make the A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Royston Arts Festival 2019: ‘Our planet’ celebrated by community

Royston Arts Festival - Wild Man of the Woods with Ellen Novak from Kettles Yard. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Most Read

Man sentenced after stealing cash from Royston Cave Shop till

David Broad stole cash from a till at The Cave Shop in Royston. Picture: Harry Hubbard

First-recorded black resident of Royston is focus of new project

Royston artist Stacey Leigh with her work interpreting the life of Roger Britten, and Royston & District Museum and Art Gallery curator Madeline Odent. Picture: Stacey Leigh Ross

Appeal to find driver who assisted vulnerable man near Buntingford

Police are appealing for help to trace a driver who helped a vulnerable man on the A10 near Buntingford

MP Sir Oliver Heald to meet with council over A505 safety improvements

The Crow has been running a campaign to Make the A505 Safer. Picture: Danny Loo

Royston Arts Festival 2019: ‘Our planet’ celebrated by community

Royston Arts Festival - Wild Man of the Woods with Ellen Novak from Kettles Yard. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Latest from the Royston Crow

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police’s Most Wanted?

Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted list has been updated.

Management of Royston Picture Palace to change hands after six years

Royston Picture Palace will be under new management. Picture: Archant

Train disruption caused by unfinished engineering works at Royston

Engineering works at Royston have caused delays to services this morning

Could you be a Royston Poppy Appeal volunteer?

Thomas Racher has previously helped the appeal by selling poppies in Morrisons. Picture: Courtesy of Lorraine MacLeod

Train disruption expected to continue into the afternoon

GNER trains into London Kings Cross are delayed this morning.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists