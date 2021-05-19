News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photography club launches online exhibition

Anne Suslak

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2021    Updated: 9:26 AM May 19, 2021
Andrew Colgan's picture of Diamond Beach in Iceland for Royston Photography Society's competition

Andrew Colgan's picture of Diamond Beach in Iceland for Royston Photography Society's competition - Credit: Andrew Colgan

Royston Photography Society will be holding their exhibition online next month.

The exhibition, which is normally displayed at Royston Museum & Art Gallery, will launch on Zoom with an opening celebration on Tuesday, June 1. The event will start at 7pm with a broadcast of the exhibition pictures.

Recently the society also held two competitions, both of which were won by former chair Andrew Colgan.

Andrew Colgan's winning photo of his daughter as the Girl with a Pearl Earring, for Royston Photography Society

Andrew Colgan's winning photo of his daughter as the Girl with a Pearl Earring, for Royston Photography Society - Credit: Andrew Colgan

His daughter modelled for one of his winning entries, which he entitled 'Girl with a Pearl Earring'. It was one of three pictures which was awarded 20 points, but the judges felt Andrew's had the 'wow factor' to deserve first place.

Andrew won the second competition for a picture which he took at Diamond Beach in Iceland. Andrew's picture drew the judge's attention because of how he captured the light.

You may also want to watch:

To join the Zoom use meeting ID 991 0100 3454 and passcode 300985

