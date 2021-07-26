News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Wildlife enthusiast wins photographic society's 'print of the year'

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:45 PM July 26, 2021   
Royston Photographic Society's Pat Flicker won print of the year for this picture of a dragonfly

Royston Photographic Society's Pat Flicker won print of the year for this picture of a dragonfly - Credit: Pat Flicker

Royston Photographic Society recently held its final competition of the 2020/2021 season, with the society's treasurer Pat Flicker taking home the prize for his close-up of a dragonfly.

The print of the year is judged by society members, rather than external judges. Member Peter Baker said: "Wildlife is Pat's specialist area but even he has done well to capture such a huge amount of detail in this banded demoiselle flying wild at Paxton Pits."

Pat credited his success on lessons he learned in one of the society's recent expert presentation events, which was held virtually over Zoom.

The club's next season starts on September 9, at which point they are hoping to return to in-person events at Icknield Walk School on Thursday nights at 7.45 - but with the option for Zoom still available if the situation warrants it.

For more information, or to join the society, contact Peter Baker on 07921191887. 

