Royston Photographic Society kicks off new season of competitions

A photo taken by Royston Photographic Society of crowds leaving the theatre - Credit: Royston Photographic Society

Royston Photographic Society has returned following the summer break, with new competitions launching next month.

Members are back in their normal venue of Icknield Walk School, after taking their meetings online as a Covid precaution.

The club meets at 7.30pm on Thursday evenings during school term time, for a 7.45pm start.

Over the next few weeks, the group will be sharing best practice on nature and landscape photography, before their first competition and a landscape photography presentation from Justin Minns.

The society is excited to welcome back members who were unable to attend during lockdown, as well as getting the chance to welcome a number of new faces.

New members with an interest in photography and any level of experience are welcome to join. Anyone interested should contact membership secretary Andrew Gillborn on 07850 777959.