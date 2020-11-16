Advanced search

Royston Photographic Society still going strong during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 11:41 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:41 16 November 2020

Society member Martin Johnson won the Royston Photographic Society competition for his photo of a butterfly. Picture: Martin Johnson

Royston Photographic Society has started its competition season for 2020/2021, and is continuing to hold virtual meetings throughout lockdown.

The society has been using Zoom for its meetings, as well as running socially distanced photography outings when guidelines permit, and the society’s judges are now adapting to using Zoom for monthly competitions.

Society member Martin Johnson won the first competition, receiving 20 marks out of 20 for his shot of a butterfly on the heath.

Judges praised the photo for how the butterfly “stands out wonderfully” from the surrounding grasses, as well as praising the lighting and simplicity of the shot and the “character” of the butterfly.

The society meets on Zoom every Thursday at 8pm, and also runs a sub group specialising in landscapes. It is open to photographers of all abilities.

To join contact Peter Baker on 07921 191887.

