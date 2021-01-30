News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photographic Society declares competition winner

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM January 30, 2021   
Peter Baker's winning picture of spoons for Royston Photographic Society

Peter Baker's winning picture of spoons for Royston Photographic Society's competition - Credit: Peter Baker

The Royston Photographic Society has declared its latest competition winner, and has offered advice to photographers seeking to continue their hobby during lockdown.

The competition was held via Zoom, and was on the theme of 'lockdown', with entrants submitting images showing the town centre, a range of isolated landscapes and the activities they had set up at home.

East Anglia photographer Alison Jenkins judged the contest, and declared Peter Baker the winner for his image of syrup trickling down three spoons, which he captured in a home studio set up in his dining room.

The society recently shared government advice saying that photography during daily exercise is fine providing the photographer keeps moving, which excludes setting up a tripod.

Anyone interested in joining the society, which meets every Thursday evening at 8pm on Zoom, should contact Peter Baker on 07921 191887.

