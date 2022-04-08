News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Dereliction on display at Royston Photographic Society competition

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:10 PM April 8, 2022
Martin Johnson captured a picture of dilapidated sea defences for Royston Photographic Society

Martin Johnson captured a picture of dilapidated sea defences for Royston Photographic Society - Credit: Martin Johnson

Royston Photographic Society's latest competition invited members to submit photos on the theme of dereliction and decay.

The winner was Martin Johnson, who took a photo depicting the dilapidated sea defences at Happisburgh.

The competition judges said: "The power of the sea comes through strongly with the stumps of old posts sticking up from the sand, while Martin must have finished with wet feet at least to take such a low angle shot across the wet beach and capture the attractive reflections.

"A great shot from the remote North Norfolk coast."

The society has now resumed face-to-face meetings following lockdown, with social distancing and cleaning precautions in place.

Face-to-face meetings will be mixed with Zoom presentations going forward. Anyone wanting to join the meetings is welcome at Foxton Village Hall from 7.45pm to 9.45pm on Thursdays.

Royston News
Foxton News

