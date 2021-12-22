News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photographic Society holds final competition of the year

Anne Suslak

Published: 10:00 AM December 22, 2021
'Wave Energy' by Andrew Cox was one of the winners of the Royston Photographic Society competition

'Wave Energy' by Andrew Cox was one of the winners of the Royston Photographic Society competition - Credit: Andrew Cox

Royston Photographic Society has held its last competition of 2021, on the theme of 'five elements'.  

Society members submitted photos showcasing either fire, earth, water, metal or wood.

'Morning Warmth' by Andrew Cox

'Morning Warmth' by Andrew Cox - Credit: Andrew Cox

After the judging process the competition was dominated by club secretary Andrew Fox, who placed both first and third for his entries 'Wave Energy' and 'Morning Warmth' - both taken on a club trip to Jersey

The society has also joined forces with the Rotary club to support their junior photographer competition, which is accepting entries on the theme 'colours of nature' until the end of January.

One of the photos taken by Royston Photographic Society this year, of a Royston vs. Cambridge game

One of the photos taken by Royston Photographic Society this year, of a Royston vs. Cambridge game - Credit: Royston Photographic Society

To support the competition, the photographic society will hold a development session with the winners in early spring, when the heath looks the nicest, led by Andrew Fox and professional photographer Sam Orchard. 

Chishill Windmill at sunset

Chishill Windmill at sunset - Credit: Jitka Brynjolffssen

The society is open to new members of all abilities. For more information contact Peter Baker on 07921 191887.

