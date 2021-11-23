Royston Photographic Society declares competition winners

Jitka Brynjolffssen's winning photo for Royston Photographic Society of a spiral staircase from the Citizen M hotel - Credit: Jitka Brynjolffssen

Royston Photographic Society has announced its first competition winner of the season after a break over the summer.

Linda Besin's winning photo for Royston Photographic Society's competition - Credit: Linda Besin

Linda Besin was named winner of the overall competition for her photo created using oil and water, with judges awarding her 20 marks out of 20 for her precise focus work giving clear definition to the circles of oil.

A second competition for monochrome photos was held, and Jitka Brynjolffssen was announced as the winner for her photo of a spiral staircase.

One of Peter Baker's pictures for Royston Photographic Society's 'mono' competition - Credit: Peter Baker

With COVID cases spreading, the society is currently meeting via Zoom each week. Face-to-face meetings are still taking place in the landscape group, who meet in small numbers and have trips planned to autumnal beauty spots.

Soon society members will also be out and about in Royston to collect the first round of pictures to form an archive for Royston Museum.

One of Peter Baker's pictures for Royston Photographic Society's 'mono' competition - Credit: Peter Baker

For more information about the society, contact Peter Baker on 07921 191887.

One of Peter Baker's pictures for Royston Photographic Society's 'mono' competition - Credit: Peter Baker



