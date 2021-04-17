News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photographic Society plans new ventures as lockdown eases

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM April 17, 2021   
'Enter Psyche' by Jitka Brynjolffsen was the winning photograph in Royston Photography Society's competition

'Enter Psyche' by Jitka Brynjolffsen was the winning photograph in Royston Photographic Society's competition - Credit: Jitka Brynjolffsen

Royston Photographic Society has announced its latest competition winner, and is planning more outings now lockdown restrictions are easing.

Jitka Brynjolffsen scored 20/20 for her picture 'Enter Psyche', which features a statue that is one of her most treasured possessions - given to her when she was working in Athens.

Zoom meetings during lockdown have enabled the society to feature remote speakers - including one from Azerbaijan explaining the art of photographing deserted buildings and towns.

Once restrictions allow, the society is planning an exploration of the Wimpole Estate - which will focus on finding new angles and compositions for major landmarks.

They also plan to visit the pasqueflower display on Therfield Heath, take shots of farming machinery in action at sunset, and eventually go on street photography trips to Cambridge and London.

To find out more contact Peter Baker on 07921 191887.


