Royston photographer wins abstract picture competition

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:24 PM March 5, 2021   
Part of Linda Besin's winning abstract photograph for Royston Photography Society

Part of Linda Besin's winning abstract photograph for Royston Photography Society - Credit: Linda Besin

Royston Photographic Society has announced the winner of its latest competition, which called for photographers to send in their best abstract pictures.

Linda Besin produced her winning picture by laying oil on a dish of water, all placed on top of a colourful background. Her picture was chosen as the winner for how she executed the lighting, focus and depth of field.

In the society's landscape group, members are preparing for the easing of lockdown, when the agenda will be based around the exploration of Wimpole Estate in Arrington.

The group has been using their existing knowledge of Wimpole to generate ideas for pictures with a different perspective on the parkland.

Upcoming photography competitions are on the themes of minimalism, people and an open competition for any type of photo.

Anyone interested in joining the society should contact Peter Baker on  07921191887.

