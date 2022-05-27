Royston Photographic Society announces latest competition winners

Peter Baker's picture of a frog came in second place - Credit: Peter Baker

Royston Photographic Society held its penultimate competition before the summer, asking members to submit their best close-up pictures.

Bob Coote won Royston Photographic Society's close-up competition with this picture of a fly - Credit: Bob Coote

Bob Coote won first place with his astonishing image of a fly, Peter Baker came second with his picture of a frog posing, and Martin Johnson came third with his photo of a common blue butterfly from Therfield Heath.

Over the summer, the society's landscape group will continue its outings and meetings. The group's current assignment is an exploration of the rolling hills around Therfield.

Martin Johnson's picture of a common blue butterfly on Therfield Heath - Credit: Martin Johnson

As the weather gets warmer, two of the society's members will run a development session for the winners of the recent Rotary Junior Photographer competition.

Members have also been on outings to Northampton to photograph a colony of harvest mice, and are soon going to Devon to take pictures of a range of British mammals.

For more information go to roystonphotographicsociety.co.uk.



