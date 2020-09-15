Advanced search

Royston photographer’s unique capture receives high praise from town

PUBLISHED: 10:58 15 September 2020

Paul Wright captured a hornet nabbing a spider's catch at Wimpole's Home Farm. Picture: Paul Wright Photography

Paul Wright captured a hornet nabbing a spider's catch at Wimpole's Home Farm. Picture: Paul Wright Photography

A London bus driver living in Royston, who took up photography five years ago, has been wowing the community with his work – and his latest offering is perhaps his most impressive yet.

Paul Wright’s picture of a hornet snatching the catch of a spider at Wimpole’s Home Farm has so far received more than 160 reactions on the Royston Reporting Facebook page, and more on his own sites.

Paul told the Crow: “I’m a bus driver in London, but my absolute passion is photography. I love all photography but I especially love wildlife in action and the past month or so I’ve really got in to high magnification action macro photography.

“I find it very satisfying catching things that we wouldn’t be able to see without a camera. I sometimes share my photos on Royston reporting page on Facebook and this shot has had a great reaction even though it’s not quite a cute bunny!”

Paul has been living in Royston for 10 years and “really loves thw town and its friendly people.”

Check out Paul’s work at @wilder_action on Instagram and Paul Wright photography on Facebook.

