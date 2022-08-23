Royston photographer made associate of Royal Photographic Society

One of Keith Gypps' photographs which he put forward for the Royal Photographic Society - Credit: Keith Gypps

A Royston photographer has been awarded an associateship by the Royal Photographic Society in recognition of his work.

Keith Gypps, who has been into photography for around 15 years, specialises in wildlife photography with a passion for birds.

As a member of Ely and Cambridge camera clubs, a fellow photographer who had inspired Keith encouraged him to put forward a panel of photographs for the society.

Due to the standard of his work, Keith was able to bypass the licentiate stage - the first entry distinction into the society - and was granted an associateship.

He said: "It was a feeling of elation that I had produced a body of work that was well received by very experienced judges in the world of wildlife photography and that I had reached a standard that I never thought I would."

He has now set himself a challenge to learn more about macro photography (close-ups of small subjects), to possibly present another panel to the society in the future.