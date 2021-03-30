News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Photographer celebrates Royal Society award

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:00 PM March 30, 2021   
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs

Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs - Credit: Peter Baker

A Royston photographer has been accepted by the Royal Photographic Society as reaching the standard for a prestigious accolade.

Peter Baker, who is involved with Royston Photographic Society, was awarded the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society, or LRPS.

Royston photographer Peter Baker

After many years taking pictures at family events, Peter attended a beginners photography day and it turned into a major hobby. While lockdown has restricted his work in towns and cities, he has been experimenting with table top photography and created a studio in his dining room.

Peter said: "I am pleased with my quick progress to LRPS standards although I recognise the support I have received from many experienced photographers around Royston who offer advice and guidance freely."

To enter the award, Peter had to submit a portfolio of 10 photos, which the assessors praised as "a strong panel, well laid out and showing a great variety".

Royston News

