Photographer celebrates Royal Society award

A Royston photographer has been accepted by the Royal Photographic Society as reaching the standard for a prestigious accolade.
Peter Baker, who is involved with Royston Photographic Society, was awarded the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society, or LRPS.
Royston photographer Peter Baker
- Credit: Supplied
After many years taking pictures at family events, Peter attended a beginners photography day and it turned into a major hobby. While lockdown has restricted his work in towns and cities, he has been experimenting with table top photography and created a studio in his dining room.
Peter said: "I am pleased with my quick progress to LRPS standards although I recognise the support I have received from many experienced photographers around Royston who offer advice and guidance freely."
To enter the award, Peter had to submit a portfolio of 10 photos, which the assessors praised as "a strong panel, well laid out and showing a great variety".
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
Peter Baker was granted the Licentiate of the Royal Photographic Society for his photographs
- Credit: Peter Baker
You may also want to watch: