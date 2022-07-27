Royston Parish Church earns bronze eco award

Revd Heidi Huntley (left) and Clare Davies (right) receive the Bronze Eco Church award for Royston Parish Church - Credit: Royston Parish Church

Royston Parish Church has been given the Eco Church Bronze Award from the charity A Rocha UK.

This award celebrates what church communities been doing to express their care for the world.

This can be done in a variety of ways, from taking care of their buildings and their land, personal lifestyle, worship, teaching and community engagement as well as in global campaigns.

The parish church formed its Eco Church group in 2020 after the Church of England’s commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

One of the church’s initial focuses was promoting biodiversity in the churchyard, setting aside an area for rough-cut mowing to encourage wild flowers and an insect-friendly habitat.

A wildlife stack 'Bug Church' is being built in the churchyard, inspired by the winning design from the church's children’s competition.

The church is also having energy-efficient lighting and heating installed.