Royston Parish Church announces winner of Bug Church contest

Royston Parish Church held a “Design a Bug Church” competition and the winners have been announced.

The competition was issued to primary school children to design a church for insects and wildlife to be placed in the church grounds.

The panel of judges was “really impressed” with the effort the children had taken in drawing and designing the homes.

First prize was awarded to Laura, age nine, for her bug church design with spider webs, stained glass and a dedication to St Felix; the patron saint of spiders.

The prize winning design - Credit: Royston Parish Church

She was awarded her own bug hotel, a book about insects and a bug safari kit.

Joint second place prizes were given to Matilda, age four and Mary, age six, and runners up received sweets and certificates.

Joint second prize winners awarded prizes by the Vicar, Revd Heidi Huntley, and Lay Reader, Reg Bailey - Credit: Royston Parish Church

The bug church inspired by Laura’s design in the church yard has already begun and the church plans to have the opening ceremony later on in the summer.