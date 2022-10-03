Nine-year-old competition winner opens Royston bug church

The new bug church in Royston Parish churchyard has been formally opened by nine-year-old Laura Newman.

Laura won first prize in a competition run by Royston Parish Church's eco group, asking primary school children to design a bug church for insects and wildlife.

Laura Newman's winning entry to design a bug church for Royston Parish Church - Credit: Royston Parish Church

Her design was used as the inspiration for the structure, which was built in the churchyard by volunteers. It was named St Felix's Bug Church - as during her research Laura discovered that St Felix is the patron saint of spiders.

As part of her prize, Laura cut the ribbon to declare the bug church open. She said she was delighted to see her design turned into reality and surprised by how large the finished church is.

Royston Parish Church's main building will be reopening after nearly four years of refurbishment following a fire in December 2018.

A 'festival of reopening' is planned for the weekend of November 26 to 27.