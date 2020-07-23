Advanced search

Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

PUBLISHED: 15:18 23 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:30 23 July 2020

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

Archant

A Royston opticians was burgled overnight on Monday and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Overnight between Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21 offenders broke into Scrivens Ltd in High Street by forcing open the back door.

Thieves made off with designer glasses frames, prescription glasses, contact lenses, optometrist machinery, a laptop and cash.

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Natalie Skinner, of the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the High Street on Monday after the store closed at 5.30pm.

“Do you have CCTV of the area which shows something which could assist our investigation?”

If you are able to help contact Natalie directly via email at natalie.skinner@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57267/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Royston Crow. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The remarkable life of Royston’s Ken Charles – headteacher, coach and caring community man

Royston headteacher, Rotarian and basketball coach Ken Charles has passed away aged 87. Picture: Courtesy of Di Charles

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Reed pub campaigners call business ‘a smokescreen’ as pub dispute rumbles on

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

Which shops do I have to wear a face covering in?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

Most Read

The remarkable life of Royston’s Ken Charles – headteacher, coach and caring community man

Royston headteacher, Rotarian and basketball coach Ken Charles has passed away aged 87. Picture: Courtesy of Di Charles

Royston care home staff named ‘Heroes of Hertfordshire’ by Lord Lieutenant

The team at Richard Cox House care home in Royston received a certificate from the Lord Lieutenant of Hertfordshire. Picture: Quantum Care

Reed pub campaigners call business ‘a smokescreen’ as pub dispute rumbles on

The former Cabinet pub in Reed, before Richard Newman turned part of the building into the Spice Cabinet. Picture: Archant

Which shops do I have to wear a face covering in?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

Latest from the Royston Crow

Report on unitary: Hertfordshire County Council prepared in February before asking boroughs and districts

Hertfordshire County Council offices, Hertford. Picture: DANNY LOO

Which shops do I have to wear a face covering in?

Face coverings must be worn in shops from July 24, or you may face a fine. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 23

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

‘Prevent, manage, reduce, suppress’ – Hertfordshire’s local outbreak plan to beat COVID-19

Hertfordshire's local outbreak plan was published at the end of June. Picture: Supplied