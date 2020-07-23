Appeal for witnesses after Royston opticians burglary

The High Street store was burgled overnight on Monday. Picture: Google Archant

A Royston opticians was burgled overnight on Monday and police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Overnight between Monday, July 20 and Tuesday, July 21 offenders broke into Scrivens Ltd in High Street by forcing open the back door.

Thieves made off with designer glasses frames, prescription glasses, contact lenses, optometrist machinery, a laptop and cash.

You may also want to watch:

PCSO Natalie Skinner, of the Royston Safer Neighbourhood Team, said: “We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the High Street on Monday after the store closed at 5.30pm.

“Do you have CCTV of the area which shows something which could assist our investigation?”

If you are able to help contact Natalie directly via email at natalie.skinner@herts.pnn.police.uk. You can also report information online at herts.police.uk/report, or call the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference 41/57267/20.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.