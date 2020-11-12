Shop Local: Kooky Nohmad pays it forward in lockdown

Kooky Nohmad has become popular in Royston since opening earlier this year. Picture: Nooky Nohmad Archant

Kooky Nohmad in Royston has continued to go from strength to strength since opening during the first lockdown, and the team is continuing their positive approach by encouraging customers to ‘pay it forward’.

The business has established itself in town with its diverse offering of food, drink, workspace and much more – and staff are rising to the challenge of a second national lockdown.

General manager Emma Nankivell said: “We are delighted that despite the government guidelines we will be maintaining our food and drink offering as takeaway and will be maintaining our workspace ‘office’ at the rear of the building for those that are unable to work from home during this difficult time.”

The timing of the opening of Kooky Nohmad was – on the surface – far from ideal for Emma and owner Josh Murphy.

They were due to open in High Street two weeks before Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered most firms to close back in March, but delayed the process due to the uncertainty of the coronavirus outbreak.

When they did open in lockdown they fell between the cracks of every government aid, including furlough and local government grants – but have certainly had the backing of the community.

As part of their mission to maintain a positive outlook for their customers, Kooky is starting a new scheme – ‘pay it forward’ – where members of the public will be given the opportunity to pass on a free coffee and sandwich every day to someone deserving throughout lockdown.

Emma said: “Supporting the community is at the heart of our brand promise and this is just one of the initiatives that Kooky is involved in to support the community and bring people together through this difficult time as well as continued support to Make Lunch Royston”.

The Make Lunch initiative – run by Trinity Life Church – provides free meals and activities to youngsters during the school holidays and has been generously supported by businesses during the pandemic, particularly when the government opted not to continue free school meals during the October half term.

For more information about Kooky Nohmad – and to see the takeaway menu – head to the website at www.kookynohmad.com